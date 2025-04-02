US Lawmakers Demand SEC To Disclose Information On Crypto Company Supported By Trump Family

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Lawmakers in the United States are calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to take action against Mark Uyeda and World Liberty Financial following allegations of misconduct brought against them by President Donald Trump .

The SEC has been urged to investigate Uyeda and World Liberty Financial for potential violations of securities laws. This move comes after Trump accused the company of engaging in unlawful activities and misleading investors.

Uyeda, who is the founder of World Liberty Financial, has denied the allegations and stated that the company is fully compliant with all regulations. However, lawmakers are pushing for a thorough probe to ensure that investors are protected and that any wrongdoing is addressed swiftly.

The situation has raised concerns about the reputation of World Liberty Financial and the impact that these allegations could have on the broader financial industry. It remains to be seen how the SEC will respond to these calls for an investigation and what consequences, if any, will be faced by Uyeda and his company.

Overall, the development underscores the importance of regulatory oversight in the financial sector to maintain integrity and protect investors from potential harm. As the investigation unfolds, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how this case is resolved and what implications it may have for the industry as a whole.

