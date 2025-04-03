403
Concerns Rise Over AI’s Role in Gaza Conflict
(MENAFN) Israel's use of artificial intelligence (AI) in its current operations in the Gaza Strip, supported by tech titans like Google, Microsoft, as well as Amazon, is raising alarms about the normalization of mass civilian casualties and the potential complicity of these companies in war crimes, based on a top AI expert.
Reports have stated that Israel has utilized AI models, including Lavender, Gospel, and Where’s Daddy?, to conduct widespread surveillance, identify targets, and carry out strikes on tens of thousands of people in Gaza, often inside their homes, with minimal human oversight.
Experts and human rights organizations argue that these AI systems have been central to Israel's relentless and seemingly indiscriminate strikers, which have devastated large areas of Gaza, resulting in over 50,000 Palestinian deaths, most of whom are women and children.
Heidy Khlaaf, a previous systems safety engineer at OpenAI, emphasized to a news agency that the use of AI models, known for lacking precision accuracy, is leading to the normalization of large-scale civilian casualties, a troubling trend already visible in Gaza.
