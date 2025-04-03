403
Strong Storms, Tornadoes Strike Parts of U.S.
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, powerful tornadoes as well as storms swept through the Southern and Midwestern regions of the United States, causing widespread destruction.
These storms left homes in ruins, downed power lines, and led to significant flash flooding in various locations.
The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that the potentially dangerous weather conditions could persist until the weekend.
The NWS also warned that over 13 million individuals were currently under a Tornado Watch, with multiple Tornado Warnings in effect across the affected regions.
At least two dozen tornado warnings were declared by the NWS, urging residents to seek shelter immediately. "This is a very severe weather event," the NWS emphasized, reminding people that if they are in a watch area, it is crucial to find their safe place in anticipation of a possible warning.
Tornado emergencies were declared across a wide stretch of states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, as well as Texas.
The NWS explained that the storm system could produce "Tornadoes, severe wind gusts, and large hail" over a large region, ranging from north Texas to the southern Great Lakes. The agency also warned of the potential for "significant, life-threatening flash flooding" on Saturday.
