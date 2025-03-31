403
10,000 Menstrual Cups Were Distributed Under Project Samvedna In Sonipat
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gohana, Sonipat, March 31st 2025 - In a move to promote menstrual hygiene and sustainable menstrual practices, 10,000 menstrual cups were distributed under Project Samvedna at Government Women's College, Gohana, Sonipat. The initiative is part of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Panipat and HLL Management Academy (HMA) CSR programme.
The project, which will continue until December 2025, will include a series of awareness sessions and distribution activities across the region.
Addressing the gathering, Renu Raina, Deputy General Manager (Technical), NRPL Panipat, highlighted the importance of menstrual hygiene awareness and the benefits of adopting environment-friendly alternatives like menstrual cups. On this occasion, an informative booklet on the safe and effective use of menstrual cups was also released.
Dr. Krishna S H, Manager (Public Health Projects), HMA, introduced Project Samvedna, underscoring its objective to empower women by providing them with sustainable menstrual solutions. Dr. Shamsheer Hooda, Principal, and Mr. Satish Kumar, Vice-Principal of the college, also spoke about the significance of menstrual health education during the event.
The programme is expected to have a long-term impact by improving access to safe, affordable, and eco-friendly menstrual products for women, while contributing to broader health and sustainability goals.
Nitish Kumar Singh, Manager (CSR), NRPL Panipat, delivered the vote of thanks.
About HLL Lifecare Limited
HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) is a 59-year-old Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, committed to delivering innovative and affordable healthcare solutions. Established in 1966 and headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, HLL has grown into a leading manufacturer and provider of healthcare products and services. Its diverse portfolio includes contraceptives, hospital products, pharmaceuticals, in-vitro diagnostic kits, and blood bags. HLL also operates an extensive diagnostic network and retail outlets, ensuring greater accessibility to quality healthcare. Additionally, the company plays a pivotal role in healthcare infrastructure development, hospital consultancy, and social marketing initiatives, contributing to national programs on family planning, HIV/AIDS prevention, and maternal and child health. As a Mini Ratna public sector undertaking, HLL remains dedicated to enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality across India and beyond.
