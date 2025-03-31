MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

PortSudan ( Sudanow) - Look at that tree with lush branches, how it grew from a seed, and became a tree. A beautiful song we repeated as children, and it still represents a presence and a sense of existence in the life of a Sudanese person, derived from their cultural heritage and religious beliefs. God compared the good word to the good tree that yields its fruit at all times. The noble Prophetic Sunnah emphasized the importance of trees and planting, as the Messenger of God, Muhammad, peace be upon him, said:"If the Final Hour comes while you have a shoot of a plant in your hands and it is possible to plant it before the Hour comes, you should plant it."

This confirms the importance of trees to humans in protecting the environment and alleviating the climate. Therefore, it must be taken care of and protected from any damage that may occur to it.

One of the botanists told Sudanow,

The tree, on its World Day, refused to stand alone, instead standing side by side with the Sudanese people in their war against the rebel militias.

This war, which has caused the displacement Half of Sudan's population, has fled where displaced didn't find any places except to seek refuge in trees. The trees host them under their shade or the shade of huts, tents, and other homes made from tree wood. The lucky ones among the displaced were those who found a bed or a mattress (angareb) made from natural materials, including tree trunks and branches. The even luckier ones were those who found a hollow tree trunk to use as a storage container for water or as a shelter and protection from the hardships of life.







Khartoum's neighborhoods and streets have witnessed, over the past two years, a massive displacement of citizens who fled their homes in search of security and escape from the accursed war waged by the rebel militias and their mercenaries. During this period, there has been a remarkable growth of trees in public squares and in front of homes, to the extent that many people were unable to recognize their own homes after returning or even through Google Maps. The density of these trees has provided protection for most homes from thieves, as it has become difficult to enter through them. How generous and compassionate these trees have been to their guests, providing shelter for the displaced and mitigating their wounds, which were inflicted by the cruelty of those who supported the global conspiracy against Sudan, including some of our own people who betrayed their faith and homeland, and those we considered brothers and friends, who coveted our wealth, with trees being the spearhead.

Trees have played a role in both war and peace, as they were often the site of peace negotiations. In Sudan, traditional courts and tribal disputes (al-Joudia) were held under the shade of trees. The large trees on the Nile Street in Khartoum, such as the Labakh trees, witnessed many courts and judgments during the British colonial era. They also hosted literary and poetic sessions, and strengthened social relationships. An agricultural expert says that after the war, there must be a space for tribal reconciliations aimed at achieving the greatest possible amount of domestic peace and abandoning hate speech and incitement to racism. These discussions should take place under the trees, under the slogan "Whoever forgives and makes amends, God will reward him." This is in addition to the importance of not compromising on the application of all aspects of justice, compensating those affected, and holding accountable all those who participated and collaborated with the rebels, traitors, and mercenaries.