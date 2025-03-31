Discovery Education Unveils New Classroom Resources For Financial Literacy Month

MENAFN - 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2025 /3BL/ - Discovery Education offers a new collection of engaging, high-quality instructional materials for Financial Literacy Month, which is observed annually in April.

The financial literacy resources within Discovery Education Experience , the essential companion for engaged K-12 classrooms, include:



Financial Literacy channel : This curated collection of resources empowers students to venture into the world of money management.

Econ Essentials channel : Created with Futures Fundamentals, Econ Essentials introduces students to the basics of economics and financial principles through timely real-world connections and hands-on learning. This collection of standards-aligned instructional materials, which include videos, collaborative activities, and self-guided learning modules, are also available at no-cost here .

Fix-It: Money : In this lesson, students in second grade practice using irregular past tense verbs and irregular plural nouns while learning about money.

Making Money: Math Student Investigation : Students build their conceptual understanding of constant rate of change and slope through inquiry, discussion, and real-world application. In this student assignment, middle school students investigate how to graph proportional relationships and compare the slope of a line while comparing weekly earnings for different part-time jobs. Career Connect : Available to users of Discovery Education Experience, educators can invite a financial services professional to a virtual classroom visit through Career Connect. This new tool promotes student curiosity by connecting classroom learning to real-world applications and potential careers. Through Career Connect, educators request virtual classroom visits from industry professionals, selecting from an array of job types, industries, languages, and locations. Then, students meet directly with diverse industry professionals, such as Discover, U.S. Bank, and more.

In addition, for users of Mystery Science by Discovery Education, the How Money is Made mini-lesson inspires student curiosity.

Available at no cost, the new resources from Pathway to Financial Success in Schools with Discover include a documentary and classroom resources. Created for middle school students, the DE Docs: Money Mastery is an engaging and educationally rich 20-minute video that makes building financial literacy accessible and approachable. The complementary elementary classroom video resources cover important topics such as saving, balancing spending, how people get paid, and taxes in age-appropriate videos and classroom activities.

“Financial literacy is a building block of success. Financial Literacy Month is an opportunity to bring more awareness to the importance of financial literacy. We're proud to always offer high-quality instructional materials that engage students in this important topic,” said Kyle Schutt, Senior Director of Instructional Design at Discovery Education.

