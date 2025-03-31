Lumel Launches Powertable As A Native Workload For Microsoft Fabric
PowerTable allows business users to build no-code, writeback-enabled table apps on Microsoft Fabric. It connects live (with bi-directional sync) to your cloud data warehouse tables in platforms such as Fabric SQL, Fabric Data Warehouse, Microsoft Azure SQL, and other external resources and data technologies.
There are three key use cases for PowerTable that include building tabular apps for data typically maintained in Excel such as product price lists, contract trackers and project status updates as well as building applications on top of your semantic models and facilitating user data input and data writeback. Manage master, reference, and meta data supporting your reporting and planning applications as well. PowerTable supports forward-looking master data (unlike your ERP and MDM platforms) such as prospective customers or products that are not yet launched.
Key Features in Public Preview Include:
Bulk insert and bulk edit records
Cell-level commenting and collaboration
Change log with audit trail
Support for slowly changing dimensions (SCD Type II)
Row-level CRUD user permissions
Field-level permissions
Sequential, multi-level approvals
Rule-based approvals
Outlook and Teams notifications
Forms
Workflow automation
Triggers and cascading updates
Webhook integration
About Lumel
Lumel empowers enterprises to look forward and think ahead with an innovative suite of products that consolidate planning, BI, and data applications on Microsoft Fabric and Power BI. Designed for business users, Lumel expands the value of your existing data platforms with advanced writeback and collaboration, reduces TCO, and retires legacy BI, EPM, and Data Management solutions.
Lumel is a Microsoft Strategic ISV Partner for Fabric. With global headquarters in Plano, Texas, and offices in Chennai, India, Lumel has more than 250 employees and more than 3,000 customers worldwide. Learn more about Lumel here .
