Lumel Launches Powertable As A Native Workload For Microsoft Fabric

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Enterprises have adopted modern data platforms, but data apps continue to operate on replicated data in silos. Next-gen native data apps like PowerTable push down all processing to your cloud data platform, so there is no need for complex ETL or replication. PowerTable takes advantage of multiple Fabric workloads to deliver powerful no-code data apps in minutes," said Dipti Borkar, VP & GM Fabric at Microsoft.

PowerTable allows business users to build no-code, writeback-enabled table apps on Microsoft Fabric. It connects live (with bi-directional sync) to your cloud data warehouse tables in platforms such as Fabric SQL, Fabric Data Warehouse, Microsoft Azure SQL, and other external resources and data technologies.

There are three key use cases for PowerTable that include building tabular apps for data typically maintained in Excel such as product price lists, contract trackers and project status updates as well as building applications on top of your semantic models and facilitating user data input and data writeback. Manage master, reference, and meta data supporting your reporting and planning applications as well. PowerTable supports forward-looking master data (unlike your ERP and MDM platforms) such as prospective customers or products that are not yet launched.

Key Features in Public Preview Include:



Bulk insert and bulk edit records

Cell-level commenting and collaboration

Change log with audit trail

Support for slowly changing dimensions (SCD Type II)

Row-level CRUD user permissions

Field-level permissions

Sequential, multi-level approvals

Rule-based approvals

Outlook and Teams notifications

Forms

Workflow automation

Triggers and cascading updates Webhook integration

Additional Resources:

Watch a demo of PowerTable by Lumel on Microsoft Fabric here .

About Lumel

Lumel empowers enterprises to look forward and think ahead with an innovative suite of products that consolidate planning, BI, and data applications on Microsoft Fabric and Power BI. Designed for business users, Lumel expands the value of your existing data platforms with advanced writeback and collaboration, reduces TCO, and retires legacy BI, EPM, and Data Management solutions.

Lumel is a Microsoft Strategic ISV Partner for Fabric. With global headquarters in Plano, Texas, and offices in Chennai, India, Lumel has more than 250 employees and more than 3,000 customers worldwide. Learn more about Lumel here .

