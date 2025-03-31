Extraordinari Gems Introduces Exclusive Jewelry Honoring The 2025 U.S. Equestrian Open

The recent event concluded with a standout performance from Germany's Christian Kukuk and his horse, Checker 47, who won the $750,000 Rolex Grand Prix. Drawing from the beauty and intensity of such moments, ExtraordinAri Gems unveils the Radiant Hoof Talisman and the iconic Diamond-Stride Stirrup Necklace, both now available for collectors and admirers worldwide.

The Radiant Hoof Talisman, crafted in 18k gold and adorned with a constellation of radiant diamonds, represents strength, luck, and the profound connection between horse and rider. It's designed to resonate with both passionate equestrians and lovers of refined, meaningful jewelry.

The Diamond-Stride Stirrup Necklace-already a client favorite-returns in a fresh iteration, featuring diamonds set in detailed stirrups that echo the rhythm and grace of a horse's stride. Equally suitable for elegant evenings or everyday sophistication, this necklace merges craftsmanship with symbolism.

"These pieces are a tribute to the artistry, strength, and devotion found in the equestrian world," says Ariana Thomas, founder and creative director of ExtraordinAri Gems. "They're more than adornment-they're wearable expressions of the journey, the triumphs, and the elegance that define our sport."

Both pieces are now available exclusively at ExtraordinAriGems and through select luxury boutiques.

With this release, ExtraordinAri Gems continues to elevate equestrian-inspired jewelry into the realm of timeless luxury, capturing the heart of the sport with handcrafted excellence.

