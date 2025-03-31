HOT 97 ANNOUNCES SUMMER JAM 2025 THE BIGGEST NIGHT IN HIP HOP RETURNS ON JUNE 20 AT PRUDENTIAL CENTER

Summer Jam 2025 Features a Fire Lineup You Don't Wanna Miss:

A Boogie . Gunna . GloRilla . Muni Long . Asake . Ayra Starr

Ja Rule and Friends A Tribute to Irv Gotti

Kash Doll . Bobby Konders and Jabba featuring Masicka

Jim Jones & Friends

Cash Cobain . 41 (Kyle Rich, Jenn Carter, Tata)

Made HOT in part by Boost Mobile

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 4th

at 10am at Ticketmaster

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOT 97 , New York's #1 station for Hip Hop , is again turning up the heat with Summer Jam 2025 , the ultimate one-night-only celebration of the culture. Produced by The Black Promoters Collective and part of the Prudential North to Shore Festival, the biggest names in Hip Hop will take the stage on Friday, June 20, 2025 , live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ .

As the largest Hip Hop concert in the U.S., Summer Jam is more than just a show - it's a movement. This year's stacked lineup is led by chart-topping stars A Boogie, Gunna, GloRilla , Muni Long , Asake , Ayra Starr , Ja Rule and Friends A Tribute to Irv Gotti with must-see performances from Kash Doll , Bobby Konders & Jabba ft. Masicka, Jim Jones & Friends, Cash Cobain, 41 (Kyle Rich, Jenn Carter, Tata) , and more.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster . The artist lineup is subject to change.

"Summer Jam is the pinnacle of Hip Hop culture, and we're honored to bring this electrifying experience to fans once again. This year's lineup is a testament to the genre's evolution, featuring both chart-topping superstars and rising talent who are shaping the future of Hip Hop," says Shelby Joyner, Founder of SJ Presents and President of The Black Promoters Collective.

As HOT 97 continues to shape the sound of Hip Hop, Summer Jam 2025 honors its roots while pushing the culture forward. Get ready for surprises, special guests, and unforgettable moments.

About HOT 97 Summer Jam

HOT 97's Summer Jam is the largest live Hip Hop music & culture celebration in America, taking over New York with some of the biggest names in Hip Hop on one stage! Many consider it the most iconic Hip Hop show in the world, and it's BACK for its 31st year as THE platform for Hip Hop's biggest superstars. For more information go to:

About The Black Promoters Collective

Since 2022, the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) has solidified its position as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, achieving remarkable milestones and leaving a lasting impact on the music landscape. As the only wholly Black-owned live music company on the Global Pollstar Top 100 Promoters list, the BPC ranks at an impressive #39, highlighting the collective's significant presence and influence in the industry. Additionally, their recognition as the #3 Pollstar Global Top Urban Promoter/Producers underscores their specialization and expertise in curating urban music experiences. Being featured thrice on the Billboard Power Players List further attests to their exceptional leadership and contributions to the music business. The CEO of BPC has made the inaugural Billboard Live Music Power Player List. The (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. It is a 100% Black-owned business whose mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit .

About Prudential North to Shore Festival

The Prudential North to Shore Festival, launched in 2023, features all the talent, diversity and creativity that New Jersey has to offer, packed into two extraordinary weeks of performances, parties and conversations in three of the state's most iconic cities. Hosted by Atlantic City, Asbury Park and Newark, the Prudential North to Shore Festival brings together events at more than 100 venues for an over-the-top showcase of Jersey excellence, aligned with Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy's vision of a celebration worthy of the Garden State's long legacy of innovation and excellence in the arts. For the latest updates and new concert listings, visit northtoshore .

SOURCE Black Promoters Collective

