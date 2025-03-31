Event Management Software Market Surges To $34.7 Billion By 2029 - Dominated By Cvent (US), Eventbrite (US), And Stova (US)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The growing demand for automation in event planning drives the event management software market. The traditional event planning process is typically time-consuming, labor-intensive, and prone to errors, leading to inefficiencies and increased operational costs. Automation avoids these issues by automating many aspects of event management, such as registration, ticketing, venue reservation, communication, and post-event analysis. Automated processes help event organizers handle large amounts of data efficiently, minimize administrative burdens, and devote time to improving attendees' experience.

Event Management Software Market Dynamics:

Drivers:



Rising demand to manage data and automate event management tasks

Compelling need to save time and money with real-time data analysis

Growth in use of social media for event marketing Enhanced accuracy in collecting customer information

Opportunities:



Rising demand for communication platforms across enterprises

Gamification of events to engage larger audience Surge in dependence on BYOD and CYOD solutions

Restraints:



High initial cost associated with event management software

Network inconsistency and lack of communication infrastructure Difficulty in integrating event management software with business systems

List of key players in Event Management Software Market:



Cvent (US)

Stova (US)

Eventbrite (US)

Zoom (US)

RingCentral (US)

Zoho Corporation (India)

Momentus Technologies (US)

Active Network (US)

RainFocus (US) 6Connex (US)

With the increasing scale and complexity of events-especially hybrid and virtual formats-automation tools offer centralized control and real-time updates across multiple platforms. Automated systems such as email campaigns, agenda scheduling, feedback gathering, and guest tracking ensure flawless and streamlined coordination and better engagement. Integration with CRM, marketing, and payment platforms enables end-to-end management and better return on investment (ROI). The trend toward Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models also enhances the accessibility of such tools for smaller and mid-market companies, supporting mass adoption. Automation is becoming an inevitable component of offering practical, scalable, and data-centric event experiences, making it a prime propeller for the event management software market.

Based on the end user, the event organizers segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on end-user segmentation, the event organizers segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the event management software market during the forecast period. Event organizers increasingly use software solutions to organize events' increasing complexity and size, from corporate conferences and trade shows to virtual summits and exhibitions. These professionals need powerful tools to simplify logistics, automate ticketing and registration, handle attendee interaction, and collect post-event metrics to gauge success and enhance future planning.

Event management software helps organizers enhance efficiency by integrating multiple functions, such as venue management, scheduling, marketing, and communication, into a single platform. With an increasing number of virtual and hybrid events, organizers are also seeking platforms that support real-time interactions, live streaming, and data tracking, further driving adoption. The capabilities of personalizing attendee experience, lead generation, and exhibiting ROI through reports automatically generated add to the indispensable value of these solutions. The adoption is especially prevalent among professional event management companies and in-house corporate organizations hosting several events yearly. As the requirement for scalable, data-driven, and user-centric solutions grows, event planners are expected to remain the largest end-user segment for the market.

Based on the software, the event marketing & promotion software segment is expected to have the highest CAGR growth rate during the forecast period.

The event marketing and promotion software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the event management software market forecast period. With intensified competition and escalating audience expectations, event organizers emphasize pre-event promotion and marketing to achieve registrations, drive brand presence, and streamline attendance. Event marketing software helps planners create targeted campaigns, send social media and automated email messages, and track real-time engagement statistics.

The growing reliance on data-driven marketing strategies fuels the demand for tools that integrate seamlessly with CRM and analytics platforms. These enable planners to identify target audiences, segment communications, and track campaign performance, enhancing ROI. Additionally, the increasing popularity of hybrid and virtual events has expanded the reach of event promotion beyond geographical boundaries, making digital marketing capabilities even more critical. Features such as search engine optimization, the ability to create landing pages, influencer integration, and live analytics add to their attractiveness. With organizations making every effort to enhance attendee acquisition and participation, the use of event marketing and promotion software is likely to gain pace, hence representing the fastest-growing sector in the software segment of the event management software market.

The US market contributes the largest share of North America's event management software market.

The United States is anticipated to have the maximum market share in the North American event management software market throughout the forecast period due to the country's highly developed digital infrastructure, a high number of corporate events, and extensive usage of cloud-based technologies. In the US, many trade fairs, product launches, conferences, and cultural events are organized throughout the year, providing great demand for robust, elastic, and automatic event management technology. Businesses in the industry, including IT, healthcare, education, and media, are increasingly using software to automate event operations and increase attendee engagement.

Moreover, the availability of event management software firms such as Cvent, Stova, Eventbrite, Zoom, RingCentral, Active Network, and others contributes to the maturity and sophistication of the market. The players continuously invest in mobile app integrations, analytics, and AI to provide improved functionality and user experiences. The US also exhibits high adoption levels of hybrid and virtual event models, especially post-pandemic, which generates heightened demand for robust digital platforms. Besides, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) increasingly employ SaaS-based solutions due to their cost-effectiveness and flexibility. With a technologically aware population, customer experience, and ROI-centric approach, the US is strategically positioned to be the foremost contributor to North America's event management software market.

