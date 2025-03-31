NP Digital Releases Second Annual Digital Marketing Salary Trends Report For 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NP Digital's Global Survey Uncovers the Latest Digital Marketing Salary Trends, Evolving Work Preferences, AI's Role in Compensation, and More

San Diego, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital , a global leader in end-to-end digital marketing, released its second annual Digital Marketing Salary Trends Report for 2025, providing an in-depth look at compensation, benefits, and job satisfaction in the digital marketing industry.

NP Digital's report draws insights from nearly 2,900 digital marketers across 96 countries, offering a broad perspective on how salary trends vary by region, role, experience, and more. Understanding these key drivers enables employees and employers to evaluate their compensation, identify growth opportunities, and make informed career and compensation strategy decisions. This can contribute to a more skilled, strategic workforce that drives innovation and progress in the digital marketing industry.

Key Findings from the 2025 Report:

U.S. vs. Global Salaries : The average U.S. digital marketing salary reached $84,233, compared to a global average of $68,491.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Salary Negotiations : 39.2% of professionals globally used AI to prepare for salary discussions, with U.S.-based users seeing a 16.1% higher success rate in securing raises and promotions.

Hybrid Work Pays Off : Hybrid employees globally reported the highest average salaries, with U.S. hybrid workers earning approximately $96,564-outpacing both fully remote and in-office peers.

Gender Pay Gap Narrowing : Women in U.S. digital marketing roles earned an average of $89,825, about 4.3% less than men-a smaller gap than the national average. However, disparities persisted at entry and executive levels.

Attrition and Job Changes : 23.4% of respondents globally changed jobs in 2024, citing low compensation, limited growth opportunities, and toxic work environments as primary reasons.

Top Valued Benefits : Flexible hours, paid time off, and remote work were the most sought-after benefits worldwide.

“This year's survey findings highlight how AI has made its way into every aspect of digital marketing, including career and compensation conversations. When used responsibly, AI can equip professionals with data-driven insights and thoughtful verbiage, helping them articulate their value with confidence,” said Michelle Scully, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at NP Digital.

The 2025 Digital Marketing Salary Trends Report promotes transparency, helping professionals and digital marketing agencies benchmark earnings and companies stay ahead of industry trends to attract and retain top talent.

To learn more about the findings from NP Digital's 2025 Digital Marketing Salary Trends Report, visit .

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global digital marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world's most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, direct-to-consumer (DTC) challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe, with more than 950 employees in 19 countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information, visit npdigital.com .

