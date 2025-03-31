Global Disposable Hand Towels Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The disposable hand towels global market report indicates strong growth, poised to increase from $5.92 billion in 2024 to $6.45 billion in 2025. This marks a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%. The expansion during the historical period can be ascribed to environmental concerns, an increase in commercial restroom facilities, rising institutional usage, convenient packaging, and heightened tourism.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth of the Disposable Hand Towels Market ?

Increasing awareness of hand hygiene is expected to fuel the growth of the disposable hand towels market. Hand hygiene, the practice of cleaning hands to remove dirt, bacteria, and viruses, plays a vital role in preventing infections and ensuring public health. Disposable hand towels enhance hand hygiene by reducing the spread of germs, offering a single-use, hygienic drying option that drastically cuts down on cross-contamination compared to shared cloth towels. For instance, The Leapfrog Group, a US-based non-profit organization, reported in November 2024 that the percentage of hospitals adhering to the hand hygiene standard soared from 38.1% in 2021 to 57.6% in 2022 and 74% in 2023.

What Are the Future Projections for the Disposable Hand Towels Market?

Future expectations for the disposable hand towels market foresee robust growth, projected to reach $8.98 billion in 2029 at an 8.6% CAGR. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a focus on sustainability, smart restroom solutions, expansion of commercial and institutional facilities, shifting consumer behavior, and a preference for touch-free products. Concurrently, major trends forecasted for the future include 3D printing, moisture control and drying innovations, AI-powered product design, advancements in packaging, and radio frequency identification RFID technology.

Which Major Companies Are Influencing the Disposable Hand Towels Market?

Key industry players in the disposable hand towels market include The Procter & Gamble Company P&G, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Essity AB, Oji Holdings Corporation, CMPC Tissue S.A., Cascades Tissue Group Inc., Hengan International Group Company Limited, Metsä Group, Sofidel Group, Industrie Cartarie Tronchetti S.p.A., Nice-Pak Products Inc., Duni Group AB, Kruger Products L.P., Seventh Generation Inc., Industrie Celtex S.p.A., Renova, Behrens Group, Newland Bamboo Co Ltd., and Zooby Promotional Products.

What Are the Trends in the Disposable Hand Towels Market?

Major companies are focusing on developing superior solutions such as innovative household paper towels to enhance cleaning efficiency. These products, designed for cleaning, wiping, and drying tasks in homes, provide a disposable and hygienic solution for everyday chores. For instance, in March 2023, Procter & Gamble launched Bounty Quicker Picker Upper, which possesses features like superior structure to prevent collapse when wet, flexible strength for various cleaning tasks, and optimized fluid efficiencies to enable users to tackle messes with fewer sheets.

How Is the Disposable Hand Towels Market Segmented?

The market is segmented by Type Paper Towels, Plant Fiber Towels, by Folding Style C-Fold, Interfold, V-Fold, Pop-Up, by Distribution Channel Online Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels and by Application Household, Commercial. Subsegments include Paper Towels Recycled, Virgin Pulp, Multi-Fold, Center-Pull, Perforated Roll and Plant Fiber Towels Bamboo Fiber, Cotton-Based Disposable, Hemp Fiber, Biodegradable Plant Fiber, Cornstarch-Based.

What Are the Regional Insights into the Disposable Hand Towels Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the disposable hand towels market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. Other regions covered in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

