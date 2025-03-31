Dalai Lama Bestowed With Gold Mercury Award For Peace

MENAFN - IANS) Dharamsala, March 31 (IANS) Marking 66 years in exile, the 14th Dalai Lama was on Monday awarded the Gold Mercury Award 2025 at his residence in Dharamsala for his outstanding leadership in peace, compassion, and environmental stewardship.

The award was presented to the spiritual leader in exile by Gold Mercury International President and Secretary General, Nicolas De Santis.

According to Gold Mercury International, the 2025 Gold Mercury Award“marks a historic year for the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, as His Holiness the Dalai Lama celebrates his 90th birthday, honouring a life devoted to peace, non-violence and compassion".

"It is a profound honour to present to you the Gold Mercury Award for Peace and Sustainability 2025. You are a leader whose wisdom, compassion, and unwavering dedication to peace have inspired the world,” it says.

“As we celebrate Your Holiness's 90th birthday, we reflect on your extraordinary legacy. For decades, you have championed non-violence, human dignity, interfaith dialogue, and environmental stewardship, always reminding us that true peace begins within. Your message of universal responsibility teaches us that we are all connected -- not just as nations, but as one human family, sharing one fragile planet," the statement read.

“Your Holiness, you have defended the rights of the Tibetan people through non-violent means, and you are also a global voice for sustainability, warning of the urgent need to protect our environment long before climate change became a worldwide concern.

“At Gold Mercury International, we honour visionary leaders who shape the future with courage and integrity. Your Holiness embodies these ideals, and your teachings will continue to guide generations toward a more peaceful and ethical world," it added.

“Your Holiness, it is with deep respect and gratitude that we present you with the Gold Mercury Award 2025, in recognition of your lifelong commitment to a better world for all,” it concluded.