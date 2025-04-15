Lebanon's Southern Border Village Attacked By Zionist Israeli Drones: State Media

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Apr 16 (NNN-NNA) – Zionist Israeli drones carried out three airstrikes last night, near the village of Ramyeh in southern Lebanon's Bint Jbeil district, Lebanese official sources said.

“The Zionist unmanned aircraft, launched three successive strikes, targeting Wadi al-Mazlam, on the outskirts of Ramyeh, located in the central sector of the southern border region.”

It was also reported, in an earlier attack yesterday, a Zionist Israeli drone, targeted a civilian vehicle near Aitaroun, a village along Lebanon's southern border, killing one person and wounding three others, including a child.

The Israeli regime has yet to comment on the attack reports.

A U.S.- and French-brokered ceasefire, between Hezbollah and the regime, has been in effect since Nov 27, 2024, ending over a year of cross-border hostilities, sparked by the war in Gaza.

Despite the truce, the Zionist Israeli military has continued to carry out strikes in southern Lebanon, alleging the need to address“threats” from Hezbollah. The regime has also maintained positions at five key locations, along the Lebanese border, beyond a Feb 18 deadline, for full withdrawal.– NNN-NNA