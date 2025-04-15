Earthquake Today: 5.6 Magnitude Tremors Rock Afghanistan's Hindu Kush Days After 5 Quakes Jolt 4 Asian Countries

MENAFN - Live Mint) An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 121 km (75 miles), EMSC said, and the epicentre 164 km east of Baghlan, a city with a population of about 108,000.

EMSC first reported the quake at a magnitude of 6.4.

Earlier, another earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck the Tajakisthan region.

5 quakes jolt 4 Asian countries in one hour: All you need to knowMayanmar

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted Myanmar's Meiktila city on Sunday, US Geological Survey said. It was one of the biggest earthquake in the region since the devastating earthquake last month

According to NCS, the small city in central Myanmar witnessed an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale at 7:54 AM. This marks one of the biggest aftershocks since March 28 devastating and powerful earthquake. A massive 7.7 magnitude temblor jolted the country's central region previously that caused significant damage to life and property.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's Mandi also experienced seismic activity at 9:18 AM when 3.4 magnitude temblor jolted the town.

“EQ of M: 3.4, On: 13/04/2025 9:18:25 IST, Lat: 31.49 N, Long: 76.94 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Mandi, Himachal Pradesh,” the NCS stated.

Tajakisthan

Strong tremors of 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Tajikistan on Saturday, April 13. The tremors were felt at 9:54 AM in Tajikistan and surrounding areas. The seismic activity occurred at a depth of 10 km.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) provided an update on the seismic activity and in a post on X stated,“EQ of M: 6.1, On: 13/04/2025 09:54:02 IST, Lat: 38.86 N, Long: 70.61 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan.”

Furthermore, powerful aftershocks were also reported in Tajikistan. NCS in another post on X suggested that magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolted Tajikistan within an hour after the tremors of first seismic activity were felt. The second quake occurred at 10:36 AM on April 13.

“EQ of M: 3.9, On: 13/04/2025 10:36:09 IST, Lat: 39.02 N, Long: 70.40 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan,” the post states.

Indonesia

According to the US Geological Survey, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Simeulue Regency, located in Indonesia's Maluku on April 13. The quake was reported around 11:09 AM.