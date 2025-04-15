At The Birth Of India, Constitutional Democracy Was A Huge Gamble

MENAFN - Asia Times) The birth of Indian democracy is the stuff of legend. It was a moment of such staggering idealism and exuberance, a leap of faith so audacious, that the famous jurist and scholar Kenneth Wheare termed it“the biggest liberal experiment in democratic government” that the world had seen.

At its center lay the country's new constitution . That document, with its fabled chapter of fundamental rights , transformed in one stroke what had been the world's largest colony into the world's largest democracy.

Think about the origins of this constitution. It promised freedom to a fifth of humanity. It embodied the enfranchisement of the world's largest electorate and the conversion of colonial subjects into rights-bearing citizens.

This very exuberance has often been used to direct attention to its functional shortcomings. But today, 75 years on with Narendra Modi at the helm and the country classified in 2024 as an “electoral autocracy” by the V-Vdem (Varieties of Democracy) institute, it has also become a powerful tool to highlight Indian democracy's contemporary problems.

India's notoriously fractured opposition was able to assemble a coalition to take on Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general election . It did so by appealing to the liberal vision underpinning the constitution. But have things really changed so much since the constitution's adoption in 1950?

Unlike its American counterpart, India's constitution is not animated by the impulse to limit political power and secure public freedom. It is dominated by the idea of enabling political power for the aim of social and economic reform.

It aimed to create a state explicitly committed to achieving what India founders believed to be social, economic and political justice. As the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru put it, they were freeing India“through a new constitution to feed the starving people and clothe the naked masses.”

This is partly explained by the circumstances of independent India's birth. This was marked by violence, the upheaval of partition and a fear of balkanization if the country became fragmented by religious, ethnic and linguistic minorities.