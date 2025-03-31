GVTC Launches Multigig Fiber Internet With 2-Gig And 5-Gig Speeds

As smart home technology continues to evolve, households require faster and more efficient internet to support an increasing number of connected devices. The average home now has 25+ devices running on WiFi, and experts predict that by 2030, a typical family will need speeds exceeding 2 Gbps to power daily digital activities. GVTC's MultiGig internet delivers the speed, reliability, and capacity needed to meet these demands, ensuring seamless streaming, lag-free gaming, and ultra-fast downloads for homes of all sizes.

Josh Pettiette, President and CEO of GVTC Communications, said, "At GVTC, we strive to exceed the expectations of our customers. The launch of MultiGig Fiber with 2-Gig and 5-Gig speeds ensures our communities have access to the most advanced technology, empowering homes and businesses to thrive in today's increasingly connected world."

Key Benefits of GVTC MultiGig Fiber Internet:



Blazing-fast speeds – Perfect for high-demand activities like 4K+ streaming, competitive gaming, and remote work.

Symmetrical upload and download speeds – Ideal for video conferencing, content creation, and cloud storage.

Price consistency – Enjoy a price-locked rate on internet! No contracts – Enjoy the freedom to stay connected on your terms.

Upgrade Today

For more information or to see if you are eligible to upgrade, visit GVTC/shop or call GVTC today at 800-367-4882.

About GVTC:

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, streaming TV, phone, and interactive smart security to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 5 Gbps. GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Lubbock, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, celebrates 19 years of charitable giving. More than $6 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

