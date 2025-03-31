Tech Helpline Continues Expansion, Adds 6 New Realtor Organizations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tech Helpline becomes a member benefit for the 18,000+ members of the Connecticut REALTORS, 4,000+ members of Colorado's Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS, 2,700+ members of Maryland's Anne Arundel County Association of REALTORS, 1,200+ members of Colorado's Fort Collins Board of REALTORS, 700+ members of Pennsylvania's Westmoreland West Association of REALTORS, and 800 members of California's Shasta Association of REALTORS

All these Realtor organization's members receive free, unlimited access to Tech Helpline's US-based analysts, known for providing friendly, skilled tech support for agents and brokers in English and Spanish.

"These Realtor organizations recognize that technology is at the center of an agent's business today, and access to expert tech support has become one of the most valued benefits they can provide," said Florida Realtors CEO Margy Grant . "As new technologies – from AI tools to digital transaction platforms – continue to shape our industry, Tech Helpline is here to help agents confidently navigate those changes."

"Tech Helpline helps agents get the most out of the technology they use by helping them protect their digital assets, providing assistance when they adopt new tools, and if their tech fails, quickly help them get back in business," she added.

Tech Helpline, owned and operated by Florida Realtors, has been dubbed "the Genius Bar for real estate" as its approachable tech experts have a combined IT experience of more than 350+ years and support thousands of cases each month.

Tech Helpline is available by phone, email, or mobile app, allowing agents to connect quickly to a tech advisor from anywhere. The app is available for iPhones and iPads in the Apple App Store and for Android devices via Google Play . From the app, agents and brokers can call a Tech Helpline analyst directly, chat with an analyst, or "open a case" to receive email support from an analyst.

For over two decades, Tech Helpline has provided tech support for Form Simplicity , one of the real estate industry's most popular transaction management programs. Form Simplicity is also owned and operated by Florida Realtors and manages over one million transaction sides annually.

Orlando-based Tech Helpline offers an enormous range of software and hardware support for tech challenges agents encounter daily, including advanced file and computer recovery services, virus and adware removal from devices, resolving Wi-Fi connection issues, software setup, mobile phone crashes, and more.

Learn more about Tech Helpline at techhelpline .

About Tech Helpline

Tech Helpline began 20 years ago as a service for members of Florida Realtors. Known for its no-nonsense technical advice and warm, friendly customer service, Tech Helpline rapidly grew by offering its service to other REALTOR Associations and organizations, Multiple Listing Services (MLSs), and real estate brokerage firms. Tech Helpline is the real estate industry's No. 1 tech support service, available to nearly half the Realtors in North America – with more than 730,000 members, 18 state associations, and 65 local associations and organizations in the US and Canada. More information is available online at techhelpline .

Florida Realtors® has grown to become the largest professional trade association in the state of Florida with more than 238,000 members and the largest state Realtor organization in the country. It serves as the statewide organization for 50 local and regional Realtor associations or boards in Florida. Membership is voluntary and consists of both residential and commercial agents and brokers, as well as appraisers, real estate counselors, property managers and many other real estate specialists and related industry affiliates. Florida Realtors is located in Orlando, Fla.

Note: The term REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark, which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

