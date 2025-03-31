LM Funding America, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results
|LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Assets
|Cash
|$
|3,378,152
|$
|2,401,831
|Digital assets - current (Note 4)
|9,021,927
|3,416,256
|Finance receivables
|21,051
|19,221
|Marketable securities (Note 7)
|27,050
|17,860
|Receivable from sale of Symbiont assets (Note 7)
|200,000
|200,000
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|827,237
|4,067,212
|Income tax receivable
|31,187
|31,187
|Current assets
|13,506,604
|10,153,567
|Fixed assets, net (Note 5)
|18,376,948
|24,519,610
|Intangible assets, net (Note 5)
|5,478,958
|-
|Deposits on mining equipment (Note 6)
|467,172
|20,837
|Notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (Note 7)
|-
|1,440,498
|Long-term investments - equity securities (Note 7)
|4,255
|156,992
|Investment in Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (Note 7)
|200,790
|1,145,486
|Digital assets - long-term (Note 4)
|5,000,000
|-
|Operating lease - right of use assets (Note 9)
|938,641
|189,009
|Other assets
|73,857
|86,798
|Long-term assets
|30,540,621
|27,559,230
|Total assets
|$
|44,047,225
|$
|37,712,797
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|989,563
|2,064,909
|Note payable - short-term (Note 8)
|386,312
|567,586
|Due to related parties (Note 11)
|15,944
|22,845
|Current portion of lease liability (Note 9)
|170,967
|110,384
|Total current liabilities
|1,562,786
|2,765,724
|Note payable - long-term (Note 8)
|6,365,345
|-
|Lease liability - net of current portion (Note 9)
|776,535
|85,775
|Long-term liabilities
|7,141,880
|85,775
|Total liabilities
|8,704,666
|2,851,499
|Stockholders' equity (Note 12)
|Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|-
|-
|Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 5,133,412 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2,492,964 as of December 31, 2023
|4,602
|2,493
|Additional paid-in capital
|102,685,470
|95,145,376
|Accumulated deficit
|(65,662,731
|)
|(58,961,461
|)
|Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity
|37,027,341
|36,186,408
|Non-controlling interest
|(1,684,782
|)
|(1,325,110
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|35,342,559
|34,861,298
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|44,047,225
|$
|37,712,797
|LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Revenues:
|Digital mining revenues
|$
|1,814,169
|$
|3,946,485
|$
|10,432,605
|$
|12,289,131
|Specialty finance revenue
|140,377
|75,901
|443,599
|550,445
|Rental revenue
|30,678
|33,028
|123,444
|144,514
|Total revenues
|1,985,224
|4,055,414
|10,999,648
|12,984,090
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)
|1,248,083
|2,668,770
|6,990,856
|9,406,940
|Staff costs and payroll
|907,883
|1,121,796
|4,556,781
|5,858,736
|Depreciation and amortization
|658,757
|1,495,614
|7,774,161
|4,983,480
|Gain on fair value of Bitcoin, net
|(4,254,031
|)
|(383,497
|)
|(7,350,805
|)
|-
|Impairment loss on mining equipment
|191,317
|261,191
|1,379,375
|-
|Impairment loss on mined digital assets
|-
|280,278
|-
|965,967
|Realized gain on sale of mined digital assets
|-
|(999,717
|)
|-
|(2,070,508
|)
|Professional fees
|434,251
|634,535
|2,057,165
|1,863,038
|Selling, general and administrative
|234,366
|168,632
|817,041
|851,806
|Real estate management and disposal
|70,483
|19,105
|159,913
|146,716
|Collection costs
|4,647
|12,342
|41,043
|29,875
|Settlement costs with associations
|-
|-
|-
|10,000
|Loss on disposal of assets
|81,594
|9,389
|136,100
|9,389
|Other operating costs
|232,168
|542,105
|899,569
|999,959
|Total operating costs and expenses
|(190,482
|)
|5,830,543
|17,461,199
|23,055,398
|Operating income (loss)
|2,175,706
|(1,775,129
|)
|(6,461,551
|)
|(10,071,308
|)
|Unrealized gain on marketable securities
|8,206
|7,134
|9,190
|13,570
|Impairment loss on prepaid machine deposits
|-
|-
|(12,941
|)
|(36,691
|)
|Impairment loss on prepaid hosting deposits
|-
|(184,236
|)
|-
|(184,236
|)
|Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities
|(244,809
|)
|546,563
|(1,097,433
|)
|(9,771,050
|)
|Impairment loss on Symbiont assets
|-
|-
|-
|(750,678
|)
|Gain on fair value of purchased Bitcoin, net
|(18,729
|)
|-
|39,197
|-
|Credit loss on Seastar note receivable
|-
|22,344
|-
|-
|Realized gain on securities
|-
|2,632
|-
|4,420
|Realized gain on sale of purchased digital assets
|-
|-
|-
|1,917
|Gain on adjustment of note receivable allowance
|-
|-
|-
|1,052,542
|Other income - coupon sales
|-
|-
|4,490
|639,472
|Other income - financing revenue
|-
|-
|-
|37,660
|Interest expense
|(211,946
|)
|-
|(443,700
|)
|-
|Interest income
|182,620
|38,705
|307,316
|249,586
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|1,891,048
|(1,341,987
|)
|(7,655,432
|)
|(18,814,796
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|(60,571
|)
|-
|(60,571
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,891,048
|$
|(1,402,558
|)
|$
|(7,655,432
|)
|$
|(18,875,367
|)
|Less: loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|74,760
|(189,208
|)
|340,056
|2,931,113
|Net income (loss) attributable to LM Funding America Inc.
|$
|1,965,808
|$
|(1,591,766
|)
|$
|(7,315,376
|)
|$
|(15,944,254
|)
|Less: deemed dividends (Note 12)
|(5,090,619
|)
|-
|(6,794,924
|)
|-
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(3,124,811
|)
|$
|(1,591,766
|)
|$
|(14,110,300
|)
|$
|(15,944,254
|)
|Basic loss per common share (Note 1)
|$
|(0.86
|)
|$
|(0.67
|)
|$
|(5.02
|)
|$
|(6.98
|)
|Diluted loss per common share (Note 1)
|$
|(0.86
|)
|$
|(0.67
|)
|$
|(5.02
|)
|$
|(6.98
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|3,650,624
|2,362,964
|2,808,064
|2,283,836
|Diluted
|3,650,624
|2,362,964
|2,808,064
|2,283,836
|LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
|Years Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(7,655,432
|)
|$
|(18,875,367
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,774,161
|4,983,480
|Noncash lease expense
|109,842
|98,536
|Amortization of debt issue costs
|35,435
|-
|Stock compensation
|76,322
|1,095,705
|Stock option expense
|443,220
|1,843,731
|Professional fees paid in common shares
|100,001
|-
|Accrued investment income
|(197,104
|)
|(159,692
|)
|Digital assets other income
|(4,490
|)
|-
|Gain on fair value of Bitcoin, net
|(7,390,002
|)
|-
|Impairment loss on mining machines
|1,379,375
|-
|Impairment loss on digital assets
|-
|965,967
|Impairment loss on mining machine deposits
|12,941
|36,691
|Impairment loss on hosting deposits
|-
|184,236
|Impairment loss on Symbiont assets
|-
|750,678
|Unrealized gain on marketable securities
|(9,190
|)
|(13,570
|)
|Realized gain on securities
|-
|(4,420
|)
|Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities
|1,097,433
|9,771,050
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|136,100
|9,389
|Allowance for loss on debt security
|-
|-
|Proceeds from securities
|-
|744,036
|Realized gain on sale of digital assets
|-
|(2,072,425
|)
|Reversal of allowance loss on debt security
|-
|(1,052,542
|)
|Investments in marketable securities
|-
|(739,616
|)
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|3,781,133
|189,407
|Hosting deposits
|(12,941
|)
|(36,691
|)
|Repayments to related party
|(6,901
|)
|(52,643
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(1,075,346
|)
|177,478
|Mining of digital assets
|(10,432,605
|)
|(12,289,131
|)
|Proceeds from sale of digital assets
|-
|10,874,701
|Lease liability payments
|(108,131
|)
|(95,948
|)
|Income tax receivable
|-
|262,279
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(11,946,179
|)
|(3,404,681
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Net collections of finance receivables - original product
|1,059
|(6,428
|)
|Net collections of finance receivables - special product
|(2,889
|)
|14,009
|Capital expenditures
|(1,732,472
|)
|(1,625,284
|)
|Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|78,806
|-
|Acquisition of Tech Infrastructure JV I LLC assets
|(3,642,870
|)
|-
|Investment in note receivable
|(3,587,195
|)
|(125,000
|)
|Collection of note receivable
|-
|2,651,943
|Collection of note receivable - related party
|1,449,066
|-
|Investment in digital assets
|(485,500
|)
|(35,157
|)
|Proceeds from sale of digital assets
|8,309,104
|27,815
|Proceeds from the sale of tether
|11,928
|-
|Symbiont asset acquisition
|-
|1,800,000
|Financing activities for Symbiont asset acquisition
|-
|(402,361
|)
|Distribution to members
|(19,616
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|379,421
|2,299,537
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from borrowings
|6,329,910
|-
|Insurance financing repayments
|(709,491
|)
|(624,481
|)
|Exercise of warrants
|4,748,971
|Exercise of options
|25,000
|-
|Proceeds from equity offering
|2,148,689
|-
|Issue costs for the issuance of common stock
|-
|(106,550
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|12,543,079
|(731,031
|)
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH
|$
|976,321
|$
|(1,836,175
|)
|CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|2,401,831
|4,238,006
|CASH - END OF PERIOD
|$
|3,378,152
|$
|2,401,831
NON-GAAP CORE EBITDA RECONCILIATION
Our reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We also disclose Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Core Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Core EBITDA") which adjusts for unrealized loss on investment and equity securities, impairment loss on mined digital assets, impairment of long-lived assets, impairment of prepaid hosting deposits, contract termination costs and stock compensation expense and option expense, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of Bitcoin miners.
The following tables reconcile net loss, which we believe is the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Core EBITDA:
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net loss
|$
|1,891,048
|$
|(1,402,558
|)
|$
|(7,655,432
|)
|$
|(18,875,367
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|60,571
|-
|60,571
|Interest expense
|211,946
|-
|443,700
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|658,757
|1,495,614
|7,774,161
|4,983,480
|Income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation
|$
|2,761,751
|$
|153,627
|$
|562,429
|$
|(13,831,316
|)
|Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities
|244,809
|(546,563
|)
|1,097,433
|9,771,050
|Gain on adjustment of note receivable allowance
|-
|-
|-
|(1,052,542
|)
|Impairment loss on mined digital assets
|-
|143,317
|-
|965,967
|Impairment loss on prepaid machine deposits
|12,941
|-
|12,941
|36,691
|Impairment loss on prepaid hosting deposits
|-
|184,236
|-
|184,236
|Costs associated with At-the-Market Equity program
|-
|-
|119,050
|-
|Contract termination costs
|-
|-
|250,001
|-
|Impairment loss on Symbiont assets
|-
|-
|-
|750,678
|Impairment loss on mining equipment
|191,317
|-
|1,379,375
|-
|Stock compensation and option expense
|110,805
|410,584
|519,542
|2,939,436
|Core income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation
|$
|3,321,623
|$
|345,201
|$
|3,940,771
|$
|(235,800
|)
