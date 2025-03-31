Rural King Brings Farm And Home Essentials To Jasper With New Store

MATTOON, Ill., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural King , a family-owned retailer dedicated to the rural lifestyle, is excited to announce that its newest store in Jasper, Ala. is now open.

Grand opening festivities will take place from Friday, April 4 through Sunday, April 6, featuring Rudy Special deals, and incredible prices on many items throughout the store. RK Rewards loyalty members will earn double points on qualifying purchases and can enter to win 100 $25 gift cards. Customers can also enjoy a complimentary bottle of Rural King water during their shopping experience.

With a legacy spanning over six decades, Rural King has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of the communities it serves. The new Jasper store location, located at 300 US 78, uses innovative features designed to enhance the shopping experience, including mobile and self-checkouts, while maintaining the personal touch that defines Rural King's customer service.

'We are proud to open the doors of our newest Rural King location and to be a part of this vibrant community," said Steve Barbarick, Rural King CEO. "At Rural King, we believe in providing more than just great products-we are dedicated to offering exceptional customer service that makes every visit special. Whether you're shopping for livestock supplies, pet care essentials, quality apparel, or tools, we're here to support the rural lifestyle that so many of our customers cherish. From our everyday low prices to free popcorn and coffee while you shop, we want every trip to feel like a visit to family. Plus, with our Rural King Rewards, our customers can earn even more savings. We're excited to serve this community and look forward to being your trusted partner for all your farming, home, and lifestyle needs."

The Jasper store boasts various brands, including Carhartt, Blackstone, Big Green Egg, Ariat, Under Armour, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Walnut Creek Foods and Henry Rifles. Focusing on serving diverse customer needs, Rural King offers products for livestock, pets, birds, automotive needs, power equipment, power tools, grilling, food and snacks, and cleaning products. As the seasons change, customers can find heating and cooling items, outdoor patio décor, pools, toys, home décor, and sporting goods.

As a community-oriented retailer, Rural King is committed to supporting local initiatives, including youth organizations like 4-H and FFA, and veterans and first responders through partnerships with organizations like the Gary Sinise Foundation. The company's commitment to fostering meaningful connections extends beyond its storefronts, embodying its core values of teamwork, integrity, and continuous improvement. For more information, visit Ruralking , RKguns or RKtractors .

About Rural King, Inc.

Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, planted its roots as America's Farm and Home Store in Mattoon, Illinois in 1960. Since that time, Rural King has grown to more than 130 stores in fourteen states. Specifically, we provide a broad range of essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home necessities to the communities we serve throughout Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. We welcome and encourage everyone to enjoy our 50+ year tradition of offering free popcorn and coffee every time you visit our stores.

