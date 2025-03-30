403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah performs Eid Al-Fitr prayers at the Grand Mosque.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait mourns martyr of duty First Warrant Officer Salem Al-Ajmi, who passed away yesterday while fighting fire.
RAMALLAH -- About 120,000 Palestinians perform Eid Al-Fitr prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
RAMALLAH -- Namaa Charity, part of the Kuwait Social Reform Society, distributes Eid clothes to more than 1,000 Palestinian children in Gaza. (end) rk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment