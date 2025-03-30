Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT


2025-03-30 09:04:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah performs Eid Al-Fitr prayers at the Grand Mosque.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait mourns martyr of duty First Warrant Officer Salem Al-Ajmi, who passed away yesterday while fighting fire.

RAMALLAH -- About 120,000 Palestinians perform Eid Al-Fitr prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

RAMALLAH -- Namaa Charity, part of the Kuwait Social Reform Society, distributes Eid clothes to more than 1,000 Palestinian children in Gaza. (end) rk

