Russians Attack 10 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On March 29, the Russian invaders launched 325 strikes on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), as cited by Ukrinform.

"Russian forces carried out four airstrikes on Huliaipole and Zaliznychne. 165 UAVs of various modifications attacked Piatykhatky, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. Four MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) attacks targeted Shcherbaky and Mala Tokmachka. In addition, 152 artillery strikes were carried out on the territories of Piatykhatky, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka," Fedorov wrote.

There was one report of damage to a private house, but no civilian casualties were reported.

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy attacked a settlement in Polohy district.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA