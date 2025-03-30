Russians Attack 10 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day
This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), as cited by Ukrinform.
"Russian forces carried out four airstrikes on Huliaipole and Zaliznychne. 165 UAVs of various modifications attacked Piatykhatky, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. Four MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) attacks targeted Shcherbaky and Mala Tokmachka. In addition, 152 artillery strikes were carried out on the territories of Piatykhatky, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka," Fedorov wrote.
There was one report of damage to a private house, but no civilian casualties were reported.Read also: UN aid coordinator visits Zaporizhzhia
Earlier, it was reported that the enemy attacked a settlement in Polohy district.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment