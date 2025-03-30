Sri Lanka Welcomes 684,960 Foreign Tourists In March

Dhaka: Sri Lanka's tourism industry is witnessing significant growth with arrivals surpassing 684,960 as of March 26, 2025, highlighting a positive outlook for the sector.

In March alone, 191,982 visitors arrived, driven by successful promotional campaigns, enhanced air connectivity, and the island's rich cultural and natural attractions."**

With this strong momentum, Sri Lanka is on track for a thriving year in tourism, reinforcing its position as a top global destination.

Key source markets contributing to this growth include India, Russia, the UK, China, and Germany. Other significant inflows came from France, Poland, Australia, the Netherlands, and Bangladesh. The industry is closely monitoring the rollout of a global promotional campaign, which is expected to boost arrivals further.

The year-on-year increase underscores the success of Sri Lanka's efforts to promote its tourism offerings and attract international visitors. This upward trend could be attributed to effective marketing campaigns, enhanced connectivity, and improved tourism infrastructure, making Sri Lanka a top choice for vacationers seeking diverse experiences.

With its pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and rich cultural heritage, the island nation is proving to be a magnet for travelers seeking unique and memorable getaways.

