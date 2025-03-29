Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


King Exchanges Eid Al Fitr Wishes With Türkiye President

2025-03-29 11:01:44
Amman, March 29 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Saturday, exchanged Eid Al Fitr wishes with Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an

