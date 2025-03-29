King Exchanges Eid Al Fitr Wishes With Türkiye President

403
King Exchanges Eid Al Fitr Wishes With Türkiye President
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, March 29 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Saturday, exchanged Eid Al Fitr wishes with Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an
