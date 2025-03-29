Russia To Be Ready For New Aggression Year After End Of Ukraine War Dutch DM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia could launch a large-scale military operation as soon as one year after the end of the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during his speech at a security conference, Ukrinform reports, citing Defense News .

“Russia is seen ready to execute a 'large scale' troop move about one year after the conclusion of a ceasefire or peace in Ukraine,” Brekelmans said.

During the conference in the Dutch town of Baarn, he asked his audience to imagine President Vladimir Putin deploying hundreds of thousands of troops on the border with the Baltic states for large-scale military exercises. According to him, Ukraine's experience shows that it takes only a week to transition from drills to an actual attack, raising the question of whether such movements would indeed be exercises or preparations for an invasion.

The Dutch threat assessment is even harsher than previous warnings from the European Commission.

Brekelmans noted that Russia is boosting its defense industry, actively recruiting soldiers, and preparing for future conflicts. He warned that once the war in Ukraine ends, the Kremlin will have more available resources for new acts of aggression.

The Netherlands already has troops stationed in Lithuania and F-35 fighter jets deployed in Estonia. The country is also preparing for potential participation in a European mission in Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Netherlands aims to accelerate the delivery of its promised financial support to Ukraine.

Photo: ANP