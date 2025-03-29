Zelensky: Ukrainian Forces Maintaining Activity Preventing Russian Troops From Advancing Into Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces are maintaining active operations that prevent Russian troops from advancing into Sumy region and the Ukrainian-controlled parts of Kharkiv region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his evening address following a conversation with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrinform reports.

“Today I spoke with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi about the situation on the front lines, including areas where our forces are operating on Russian territory. We are maintaining active operations that prevent the occupier from advancing into Sumy and Kharkiv regions,” Zelensky stated.

The head of state expressed gratitude to all Defense Forces units for their resilience. He gave special recognition to the 225th Separate Assault Regiment and the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade for their effectiveness on the front lines.

Zelensky also praised the Special Operations Forces for their highly effective operations in destroying enemy forces, and the 35th Separate Marine Brigade for their efficiency in battles in the Pokrovsk sector.

He also thanked everyone supporting the army, working at defense enterprises, and telling the world the truth about the situation in Ukraine.

“Ukraine's strong positions in everything, effective work for our country is what helps bring peace closer the most,” Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Syrskyi recently visited Ukraine's Defense Forces units operating in Sumy region in response to the increased Russian activity in the area.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine