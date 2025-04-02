Bombay HC To Hear Petition By Disha Salian’S Father Today

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai/New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The Bombay High Court will hear on Wednesday the writ petition filed by the father of former celebrity manager, late Disha Salian in the case pertaining to her death.

The writ petition was filed by Disha Salian's father Satish Salian, who is demanding a fresh investigation into his daughter's death and questioning of a few powerful people.

In the petition he had claimed that Disha was raped and murdered. Interestingly, Satish Salian had five years ago insisted his daughter was not raped and murdered.

When questioned on this by the media, Satish Salian's advocate Nilesh Ojha said that“the distraught father was manipulated by certain political leaders and the police who wanted to shield the son of a leading politician.”

Nilesh Ojha had on March 25 filed a fresh FIR in Disha's death case.

Ojha said that a written complaint has been filed with the police commissioner and in the FIR, names of Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea and Suraj Pancholi have been mentioned.

According to Ojha,“Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Suraj Pancholi and his bodyguard, Parambir Singh, Sachin Vaze and Rhea Chakraborty are all accused in the FIR.”

He claimed that Parambir Singh was the main mastermind for the cover up in the case.

Ojha said,“Parambir Singh held a press conference and fabricated lies to save Aaditya Thackeray. NCB's probe proves that Aaditya Thackeray was involved in a drug business and it has been also mentioned in the FIR.”

Ojha said that some senior police officers were also involved in the conspiracy as they misused police and government machinery, created false police records, suppressed witnesses and tried to hide criminal evidence.

“It is my sincere request that all these acts should be immediately prosecuted under Sections 376(D), 302, 409, 120(B), 107, 109, 166, 167 and other applicable Sections of the IPC and strict action be taken against the accused,” said Ojha.

Earlier, the CBI filed a closure report in Disha Salian's case, concluding that her death was a suicide, not murder.

The investigation found no evidence linking her death to Sushant Singh Rajput. The report suggests that personal and professional stress, including financial issues and her father's alleged affair, may have contributed to her mental distress.

Despite conspiracy theories, the CBI confirmed there was no foul play.

However, a fresh petition has been filed challenging the findings.