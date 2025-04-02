IPL 2025: LSG Spinner Digvesh Rathi Reprimanded For Animated Send Off To PBKS' Priyansh Arya

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 2 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi has been reprimanded for giving a fiery send-off to Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya during their IPL 2025 encounter on Tuesday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The BCCI took disciplinary action against LSG bowler for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Digvesh was fined 25 percent of his match fees and received one demerit point for his animated notebook celebration after dismissing PBKS opener.

"Lucknow Super Giants bowler Digvesh Singh has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Punjab Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Tuesday," the official statement read.

The incident happened during the third over of the PBKS innings, when Priyansh ended up miscuing a shot off Digvesh's bowling and the ball went high up in the air. Shardul Thakur moved across from mid-on and completed an easy catch to give LSG their first breakthrough.

Rathi then immediately ran towards the batter and made a gesture that signified that his name was added to his notebook of dismissals. The spinner was instantly called by the on-field umpire who had a brief chat with him

"Digvesh admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.

Coming to the match, a disciplined bowling effort restricted LSG to 171/7 at home before PBKS chased it down in style. Player of the Match Prabhsimran Singh (69 off 34), skipper Shreyas Iyer (52 not out off 30), and Nehal Wadhera (43 not out off 25) powered the visitors to a comfortable victory with 22 balls to spare.