Pratibha Ranta Breaks Her Silence On Nitanshi Goel Winning The Best Actress Award For ‘Laapataa Ladies’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actress Pratibha Ranta has finally broken her silence regarding Nitanshi Goel's recent win for Best Actress at IIFA 2025 for her performance in“Laapataa Ladies.”

When asked about the several critics who believe she should have won the Best Actress award for the film, Pratibha responded gracefully, saying it's fine and that everyone has received the deserving awards. Speaking at the Magnum lounge at the Lakme Fashion Week, she told IANS,“No, I am very happy that I got the best debut award. I think it's absolutely fine, she (Nitanshi) deserves it, everybody has got their deserving awards.”

Pratibha Ranta won the trophy for Best Debut at the IIFA 2025 for her work in the film 'Laapataa Ladies.' In the film, she played the role of Jaya, a small-town woman who ditches getting married to follow her aspirations. Speaking about her win, the actress shared,“It was amazing. It felt like a dream come true. I have always watched the show from my TV, sitting at home, and watching IIFA, so just being there was a beautiful feeling. It was incredible to hear everyone talking about Laapataa Ladies. I truly felt very welcomed.”

At the fashion event, Pratibha also revealed how indulging in ice cream helps lift her spirits during tough times. She mentioned that summer brings with it a special kind of food indulgence, ice cream. She told IANS,“If I'm feeling down, I would call for ice cream. If I were an ice cream, I would choose Magnum Dark Chocolate.” When asked how she manages to stay fit during the summer months, Ranta stated,“If you feel like eating something, go ahead, and later just do a workout; it's absolutely fine.”

Speaking about fashion, the actress believes that“less is more,” favoring simplicity and understated elegance in her wardrobe. Yet, Pratibha also enjoys pushing the boundaries of style, saying,“Sometimes I also believe in experimenting because it's fun.”