GCC Secretary General Expresses Congratulations On Eid Al-Fitr
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 29 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Saturday expressed congratulations to leaders of the GCC states, all peoples of the Council's member states, the whole world, the Arab and Muslim nations on advent of Eid Al-Fitr
Al-Budaiwi in a statement prayed to His Almighty so the happy occasion may recur with more blessings and grace for the Gulf and Arab peoples, expressing good wishes to the GCC states' leaders. (end)
