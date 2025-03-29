403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US launches new airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi claims of attacks on Israel
(MENAFN) The U.S. military reportedly conducted 26 new airstrikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa and other provinces on Friday evening, according to a media outlet. The outlet stated that at least one person was killed and three others were injured in the strikes.
A news channel detailed that eight airstrikes hit the Al-Sawad area in southern Sanaa, while an additional 18 airstrikes targeted various locations in the provinces of Saada and al-Jawf. As of Saturday morning local time, there has been no comment from the U.S. military regarding these latest reported strikes.
Earlier on Friday, the news channel had reported over 40 U.S. airstrikes on Yemen before dawn. These earlier strikes reportedly targeted Sanaa International Airport, the Command Camp, the Sarif area, and the Jarban site in the Sanhan area, as well as other sites in northern provinces. One person was reported wounded in those earlier attacks.
The intensified airstrikes follow claims by the Houthi group on Thursday afternoon that they were responsible for launching two ballistic missile attacks targeting Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel and a military target south of Tel Aviv.
A news channel detailed that eight airstrikes hit the Al-Sawad area in southern Sanaa, while an additional 18 airstrikes targeted various locations in the provinces of Saada and al-Jawf. As of Saturday morning local time, there has been no comment from the U.S. military regarding these latest reported strikes.
Earlier on Friday, the news channel had reported over 40 U.S. airstrikes on Yemen before dawn. These earlier strikes reportedly targeted Sanaa International Airport, the Command Camp, the Sarif area, and the Jarban site in the Sanhan area, as well as other sites in northern provinces. One person was reported wounded in those earlier attacks.
The intensified airstrikes follow claims by the Houthi group on Thursday afternoon that they were responsible for launching two ballistic missile attacks targeting Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel and a military target south of Tel Aviv.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment