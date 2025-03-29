EC Gives Go-Ahead To Nangarhar Solar Power Plan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Economic Commission has approved a private sector's investment plan worth 50.69 million US dollars for generation of 40 megawatts of solar power in Hisar Shahi industrial park in eastern Nangarhar province.

The approval came during a regular meeting of the Economic Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund.

A statement from the office of Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs said the Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW) presented proposals for survey and feasibility studies of several dam projects, including the Gorumbi Dam in Maidan Wardak provine, Qara Teri Dam in Balkh, the Shna Nari Dam in Kandahar and Wach Nari Dam in Paktia.

It sad following a comprehensive assessment, it was decided to include these projects in the budget for the current 1404 fiscal year.

Additionally, construction of the Kandahar bypass highway, Arghistan dam, a 90-kilometre electricity transmission line from Kabul to Jalalabad city, capital of Nangarhar province and completion of the Sheikh Mesri substation in the same province came up for discussion, the statement explained.

After detailed deliberations, it was agreed that revenues from the Yakawlang lead and zinc mine in Bamyan province would be allocated to these public welfare projects through a special financial code established by the Ministry of Finance.

The meeting also stressed the need to accelerate the land acquisition and clearance processes for several electricity projects, including a 10-megawatt solar power project in Surobi district of Kabul, completion of Dasht-i-Alwan 500kv transmission line, construction of new Bagh-i-Daud substation as well as 220kv transmission line for Chamtali substation and a 220kv transmission line for the Arghandi substation.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) was tasked with finalising the remaining 20 percent of land acquisition and clearance for these projects.

The Ministry of Finance was also instructed to allocate a budget for land acquisition in upcoming solar year.

The plan for investment of 40-MW solar power in Hisar Shahi industrial park was also approved.

The private sector will invest 50.69 million dollars in this project

These decisions have been endorsed by the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the statement concluded.

