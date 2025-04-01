Multifaith 'Sadbhawana' Eid Celebrated At Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) organised a Multifaith Sadbhawana Eid programme at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah. The event was aimed at spreading the message of love, peace and harmony among different religions.

It was a great opportunity to show solidarity with the Muslim community at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eminent spiritual leaders from the Sikh, Christian, Hindu, Jain and Buddhist religions attended the event and wished the Muslim community Eid Mubarak on behalf of their respective religions.

At the event, Peer Khwaja Farid Ahmed Nizami, President Sufi Cultural Organisation and Sajjadanashin (spiritual head) of Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, shared his views on the importance of the event. He said,“This event is a symbol of brotherhood and dedication among all religions. We all have come together at this holy place to wish Eid Mubarak to the Muslim community and spread the message of peace and unity in the society.”

Paramjit Singh Chandhok, Chief Advisor, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, said at the event,“This event is a great occasion of joy. We all belong to the same country, whether we are Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims, or belong to any other religion. When we celebrate festivals together, it becomes a symbol of the unity and diversity of our country. Last year during Ramzan, we organised an Iftar party and this time we are celebrating Eid Milan programme.”

Prof. Himani Sood, Co-founder of IMF, said,“Today is a very important day for us as we are unitedly praying for the progress of the country and the health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This event is not just a celebration of Eid, but it is a celebration of our unity and diversity. Apart from this, we are also discussing the importance of the Waqf Bill on this occasion, which is necessary and just for the overall development of the country.”

Prof. Manjit Singh, former acting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, also praised the event. He said,“Eid Mubarak to all Muslim brothers, and we also send them the message of brotherhood and love on behalf of the Sikh community. We remember the words of Baba Farid Ji, in which he has talked about respecting all religions and seeing the light of Allah Taala in all. We get the message from such events that we all have come here for the same purpose - that is peace and goodwill.”

Maulana A.R. Shaheen Qasmi, General Secretary of World Peace Organisation, also shared his views on the occasion. He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is a symbol of unity of our society. It is not only a part of Indian culture, but it is also engraved in the Vedas that people of all religions should walk together. We can move forward towards the progress of the country only by staying together. Such events remind us that there is a need for brotherhood and peace."

Father Norbert Hermann, Director of Sarva Dharma Maitri and Catholic Arch Diocese, said, "Today we have gathered people of all religions so that we can wish Eid Mubarak to our Muslim brothers and promote goodwill and love in the society. The basic message of our culture has always been that we should respect all religions and unite to maintain peace and unity in society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always encouraged that we should support every section of the society equally, and today's event is a step in that direction."