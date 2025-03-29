Attack On Kherson: Casualty Toll Up To Nine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of injured in the massive shelling of the central part of Kherson by the Russian invasion forces on March 27 has risen to nine.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the municipal military administration, Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform saw.

“Another Kherson resident was confirmed as injured on March 27 during enemy shelling of the city center. Today he reported to hospital,” Mrochko wrote.

According to the official, the 49-year-old man was diagnosed with an explosive injury and concussion.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Thursday afternoon 27, Russian troops launched an intensive artillery attack on downtown Kherson. As a result of the enemy attack, civil infrastructure and vehicles were damaged, and power supply was partially interrupted.

Paramedics who were helping one of the affected civilians came under a double-tap strike. A paramedic and an ambulance driver were injured.

While eliminating the consequences of Russian shelling, rescuers also came under a double tap.

A total of two deaths and seven injuries had initially been confirmed.