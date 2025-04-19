Dubai Police K9 Show: Dogs Take Centre Stage As Residents As Young As 9 Join Event

Patrick Johnson, a 9-year-old British boy, arrived at the International K9 Show on Friday evening with his furry Maltese, Maxi.

Held at the Dubai Police Officers Club, the event gave Patrick a chance to introduce Max to a wider dog-loving community and enjoy an evening filled with impressive tricks.“I want Max to make friends and learn some new things,” he shared as he played with his fluffy companion.

A resident of Dubai's Springs community, Patrick regularly takes Maxi on walks with his father. He noted that Maxi is a social butterfly - always eager to greet and play with other dogs as well as charm passersby at their community park.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“It's not just dogs that like her; community residents who see her want to play with her, too. And the moment she spots another dog, she lights up and gets all friendly. When she entered the arena for the show, she was super excited,” said Johnson.

Eager to soak in every moment, Patrick had already made plans.“I already told my dad we're coming all three days so Maxi can meet more friends,” he added.

Organised by Dubai Police, the three-day event kicked off on Friday and will continue until Sunday, April 20, from 4pm to 11pm. Open to the public, the event has drawn families, friends, pet lovers, and curious onlookers in large numbers, all enjoying the cool evening weather and the vibrant atmosphere.

Crowds watched in awe as the trained dogs in Dubai Police's professional K9 units showed off their skills in chasing down the clues, detecting hidden items, and following commands with amazing discipline.

Beyond the performances, the event also featured interactive competitions where pet owners could test their dogs' obedience, speed, and even their fashion sense. A pet market, food stalls, and designated play areas added to the festive, family-friendly vibe. Attendees mingled with trainers, shared stories, exchanged pet care tips, and forged new friendships, both human and furry.

Among the many visitors was Lea Fernandez, a 29-year-old Filipino graphic designer who lives in Al Nahda. Her golden retriever, Luna, seemed just as calm as Lea.“She's friendly but usually nervous around big groups. This event has helped her open up a little,” said Lea.

“We also picked up some great training tips, and seeing the police dogs in action - so intelligent and disciplined - was truly inspiring.”

First Lieutenant Nasser Al Falasi, a K9 trainer with Dubai Police, emphasised that the event is more than just entertainment.“We want the community to understand the real work these dogs do,” he said.“They are trained for very serious tasks, and they do it with full loyalty and love. They are not just dogs, they are our partners.”

He also mentioned how important it is for children and families to see this side of the police force.“People get to see the bond between the handlers and the dogs, the discipline, care, and teamwork. It's inspiring,” added Al Falasi.

Lt Al Falasi encouraged families to visit the show and bring their dogs for a social party.“You will leave with a deeper respect for what our dogs do, and it's a great way to bond with your own pets. We want everyone to come, learn, and enjoy.”

Lt. Al Falasi also highlighted the importance of involving families and children.“It's important for the community to witness the bond between handlers and their dogs - the trust, teamwork, and care. It leaves a lasting impression,” he added, encouraging more families to attend.“Bring your dogs, enjoy the experience, and leave with a deeper appreciation for what these incredible animals do.”

For many residents, the show offered the perfect way to spend the evening outdoors with their pets.

Anthony Cherry, a 56-year-old Indian expat who is enjoying his retired life, brought his new German Shepherd.“Rex is everything to me, he's loyal, sharp, and always full of energy,” he said.“I try to attend all pet events in the city, and this one is amazing. Seeing the police dogs in action felt like watching real heroes. And Rex enjoyed meeting other dogs too, it's been a fun day for both of us.”