Ladakh: Indian Army Leads Nation-Building Drive To Empower Remote Border Villages With 4G, 5G Mobile Connectivity
For the first time, troops deployed in some of the world's most challenging and inhospitable terrains - such as Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), Galwan, Demchok, Chumar, Batalik, Dras, and Siachen - now enjoy access to reliable high-speed mobile networks.
This development marks a major morale boost for soldiers posted at isolated, winter cut-off posts situated at altitudes above 18,000 feet, enabling them to stay connected with their families and loved ones.
The initiative is the result of a collaborative effort under the Whole-of-Government approach.
Leveraging its extensive optical fibre cable infrastructure, the Indian Army partnered with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and the Union Territory Administration of Ladakh.
The Fire and Fury Corps played a key role in facilitating this initiative, which has led to the installation of multiple mobile towers across Army infrastructure - including four critical towers in Ladakh and Kargil districts.
This project is not only improving troop welfare but is also significantly transforming the socio-economic landscape of remote border villages.
By integrating 'First Villages' into the national digital network, the initiative is delivering a host of benefits: Bridging the digital divide, boosting local economies, promoting border tourism, enhancing emergency medical services, enabling educational access, strengthening local commerce, preserving cultural heritage, and curbing migration.
A particularly historic achievement was the successful installation of a 5G mobile tower on the Siachen Glacier - the highest battlefield in the world. This feat underscores India's technological advancement and unwavering commitment to national development.
Local residents have welcomed the initiative with heartfelt appreciation. In these remote regions, mobile connectivity is no longer a luxury but a vital lifeline - offering inclusion, opportunity, and a renewed sense of dignity.
This visionary effort by the Indian Army reinforces its enduring role in nation-building and echoes the spirit of Viksit Bharat – India@2047, as the country charts its path towards inclusive growth and development.
