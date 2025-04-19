Sharjah To Grant Over Dh9 Million In Annual Bonuses To Owners Of Old Taxi Licence Plates In 2024

Owner of old taxi licence plates in Sharjah can look forward to a promising 2025, with the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) unveiling an exciting bonus initiative.

The authority on Saturday revealed that a total of Dh9,372,000 will be allocated as an annual bonus for owners of old taxi plates for the year 2024. This reward will be distributed among eligible recipients.

This initiative comes in accordance with the directives of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and the Ruler of Sharjah.

In a related development, the Sharjah Police recently launched new vehicle number plate featuring a modern design and enhanced quality. Vehicle owners will have the opportunity to replace their old plates with the updated versions starting March 3.

This update is part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the services offered to both citizens and residents in Sharjah.