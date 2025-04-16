403
Kuwaiti FM: 3Rd GCC-Central Asia Strategic Dialogue Deepens Regional Partnership, Solidarity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya affirmed the third ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between the GCC and Central Asian countries marks a significant milestone in establishing a sustainable partnership based on mutual respect and shared interests.
Speaking at a joint press conference with GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi following the conclusion of the meeting, Al-Yahya, current President of the GCC Ministerial Council, highlighted the growing historical, cultural, and human ties between the two regions, and emphasized the shared political will to strengthen strategic cooperation.
The meeting focused on several key areas of priority, including enhancing economic and trade cooperation, encouraging investment, and developing sectors such as transport and energy, clean energy transitions, green economies, and modern technologies.
Discussions also included food and water security, digital infrastructure, and artificial intelligence, aiming to support stability and sustainable development.
On political and security matters, the foreign minister stressed the importance of consultation and coordination on shared challenges, especially in combating terrorism, extremism, and cyber threats, and praised the GCC Secretariat for its role in advancing joint action mechanisms.
Regarding regional and international issues, Al-Yahya reaffirmed the GCC's steadfast support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and also called for an immediate end to aggression on Gaza and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.
The meeting also addressed developments in the Syrian crisis, with renewed support for reaching a comprehensive political solution in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.
Al-Yahya noted that bilateral meetings were held on the sidelines of the event with several foreign ministers to explore ways to boost relations and broaden cooperation, reflecting regional solidarity, and expressed anticipation for the upcoming second GCC-Central Asia Summit, scheduled to be held on May 5 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
On his part, GCC Secretary-General Al-Budaiwi said that both the GCC and Central Asian states are committed to advancing cooperation across various sectors, as outlined in the Joint Action Plan for 2023-27.
He stated that the meeting included an exchange of views on regional and global developments, particularly the Israeli occupation's violations against the Palestinian people, and reiterated the GCC's rejection of these violations and called on the international community to act decisively in support of Palestinian rights, including the establishment of a sovereign state.
Al-Budaiwi added that the meeting reviewed the outcomes of previous engagements, including ministerial sessions, specialized working groups, and the GCC's participation in Central Asian events related to politics, economy, culture, and sustainable development.
He also noted the convening of joint technical working groups to implement the Joint Action Plan and promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest. (pickup previous)
