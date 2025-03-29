403
NGO accuses Italy of using spyware against Mediterranean rescue efforts
(MENAFN) A pro-migrant non-governmental organization (NGO) operating in the Mediterranean Sea has accused the Italian government of spying on their activities.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Mediterranea Saving Humans claimed that the Italian government utilized Paragon Graphite spyware to conduct surveillance on their organization, alleging that this action followed a government request and was sanctioned by the top legal authority within the Rome appeals court.
While acknowledging the legality of the surveillance, Mediterranea Saving Humans condemned it as illegitimate. The organization asserted, “Anyone who works to save lives, to help women, men, and children imprisoned in concentration camps or abandoned in the middle of the sea, for this government, is a danger to national security.”
Despite the alleged surveillance, Mediterranea Saving Humans emphasized their commitment to continue their operations, working towards "a world where the Mediterranean is no longer a horrible mass grave but a sea of peace and solidarity between the peoples who inhabit."
