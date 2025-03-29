Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


DSEK Changes Kashmir School Timings From April 1

2025-03-29 06:21:06
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Saturday ordered change in school timing for Kashmir division with effect from April-01.

DSEKin a order said that the schools within Srinagar municipal limits shall have a school time of 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in all government and private schools.

It also said that the educational institutes outside municipal limits of Srinagar and other areas of Kashmir province shall have timing of 09:30 am to 03:30 pm.

“The order and instructions shall be adhered to strictly by all the concerned institutions. Any deviation in this regard shall be viewed seriously.,” DSEK said.

