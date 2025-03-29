Tiktok Emerges As A New Tool For Travel Planning

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) TikTok is transforming the way people plan their travel, moving beyond entertainment to become a powerful platform for discovery. From local hidden gems to global destinations, users are increasingly turning to the app for ideas and recommendations for their next adventure.

With hashtags like #WhereToVisit and #WhereToEat gaining millions of views, TikTok offers real-time travel content that is reshaping how users explore the world. Seasonal trends, particularly during cultural moments like Ramadan and Eid, drive engagement. Users share their favorite iftar spots, seasonal recipes, and travel experiences, creating a dynamic space for cultural exchange and inspiration.

“TikTok has become more than a platform-it's a global travel guide,” said one travel creator.“It helps users find places they never knew existed.”

The platform's appeal lies in its immersive, visual storytelling. Unlike traditional travel guides, TikTok offers a personal look into destinations through short, engaging videos. Creators such as @sherifnabiltravels, @asmaraouf, and @tahertravelss provide firsthand insights into travel spots, local food, and unique experiences. Others, like @travelwitheman and @livingthedash_, focus on adventure travel and off-the-beaten-path recommendations.

For users planning holidays, weekend getaways, or even casual outings, TikTok offers a personalized discovery experience. The algorithm adapts to user interests, providing content that ranges from luxury escapes to budget-friendly trips.

Industry experts note that TikTok's growing influence in the tourism sector is part of a larger shift in how younger audiences consume and trust travel information.

As global travel continues to rebound, platforms like TikTok are likely to play a central role in shaping tourism trends and behaviors. With just one scroll, users can find their next destination-turning digital exploration into real-world adventures.