Ukrainian Forces Destroyed Over 4,000 Russian Artillery Systems Since Year-Start - Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 4,005 Russian artillery systems, with 408 of them neutralized in the past week.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi posted this on Facebook and shared a relevant video, Ukrinform reports.

"Through accurate drone strikes, counter-battery operations, and the exceptional efforts of all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, enemy artillery losses totaled 408 units in the past week alone (March 24–31). Since the start of 2025, Russian occupiers have lost over 4,000 (4,005) artillery systems,” noted Syrskyi.

He thanked the soldiers for their effective combat work.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Donetsk sector, soldiers of the 413th Reid Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine disabled a North Korean M-1978 Koksan self-propelled artillery system.