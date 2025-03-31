Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Destroyed Over 4,000 Russian Artillery Systems Since Year-Start - Syrskyi

Ukrainian Forces Destroyed Over 4,000 Russian Artillery Systems Since Year-Start - Syrskyi


2025-03-31 07:10:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 4,005 Russian artillery systems, with 408 of them neutralized in the past week.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi posted this on Facebook and shared a relevant video, Ukrinform reports.

"Through accurate drone strikes, counter-battery operations, and the exceptional efforts of all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, enemy artillery losses totaled 408 units in the past week alone (March 24–31). Since the start of 2025, Russian occupiers have lost over 4,000 (4,005) artillery systems,” noted Syrskyi.

He thanked the soldiers for their effective combat work.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Donetsk sector, soldiers of the 413th Reid Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine disabled a North Korean M-1978 Koksan self-propelled artillery system.

MENAFN31032025000193011044ID1109376420

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search