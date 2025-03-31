Ukrainian Forces Destroyed Over 4,000 Russian Artillery Systems Since Year-Start - Syrskyi
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi posted this on Facebook and shared a relevant video, Ukrinform reports.
"Through accurate drone strikes, counter-battery operations, and the exceptional efforts of all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, enemy artillery losses totaled 408 units in the past week alone (March 24–31). Since the start of 2025, Russian occupiers have lost over 4,000 (4,005) artillery systems,” noted Syrskyi.
He thanked the soldiers for their effective combat work.
As Ukrinform reported, in the Donetsk sector, soldiers of the 413th Reid Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine disabled a North Korean M-1978 Koksan self-propelled artillery system.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment