MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, Gold in beast mode as Liberation Day approaches.

Gold has rocketed more than 17.5% YTD, delivering its strongest YTD performance since 1986 and catapulting prices beyond former ATH $3,058 an ounce, with a striking high of $3,085. This surge thrives on tariff uncertainties, rising inflation alarms, and nagging fears of a looming economic slowdown.

As“Liberation day” nears, the yellow metal's momentum roars into overdrive, spurred by investors seeking solid ground amid shifting ground. An uptick in inflation chatter seems to add more fuel to the rally, sending gold deeper into beast mode.

While other asset classes battle uncertainty, gold's swift ascent has overshadowed the usual market buzz, with traders watching its every move.

Optimists view this run as a sign of the metal's unwavering appeal, while skeptics wonder if the rally might outrun itself. Yet, for now, gold remains firmly in the driver's seat, steering through the headwinds of global risk sentiment.

