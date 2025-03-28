Postfinance Cancels Accounts Of Customers With Cuba Links
-
Deutsch
de
Postfinance kündigt Kunden mit Kuba-Bezug
Original
Read more: Postfinance kündigt Kunden mit Kuba-Bezu
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Swiss citizens living abroad were only given two weeks in mid-March to find a new bank, Swiss public radio, SRF, reported on Friday. Cash transactions were also restricted.
Less than a dozen business relationships are affected, PostFinance told the AWP news agency.
International sanctions are subject to constant change and are not a rigid construct, it said. Every bank must constantly ask itself how it deals with the resulting risks.
In his first term in office, US President Donald Trump added Cuba to a list of states designated as sponsors of terrorism and warned foreign banks against doing business with the island state. Some relaxations were introduced under Joe Biden, but these were later cancelled.
Major Swiss banks had already suspended payment transactions with Cuba several years ago due to pressure from the US. PostFinance remained the only major institution to continue such payments. The sanctions against Cuba, which have been in place for decades, have been repeatedly adjusted, PostFinance announced. The company had also always adapted its internal policy in the past.More More Switzerland closes a chapter on strengthening Cuban autonomy
This content was published on Mar 31, 2023 Development work in Cuba has given autonomy to local communities – and arguably helped the regime to manage more efficiently.Read more: Switzerland closes a chapter on strengthening Cuban autonom
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment