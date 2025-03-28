Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Viola Amherd Hands Over Keys Of Swiss Defence Ministry To Martin Pfister

2025-03-28 02:25:55
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) On Friday, the new Swiss government minister Martin Pfister of the Centre Party was symbolically presented with the keys to the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport by outgoing minister Viola Amherd. He also received a welcome gift from each of the department's units. This content was published on March 28, 2025 - 15:53 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Ballon de foot, biscuits militaires et livres pour Martin Pfister Original Read more: Ballon de foot, biscuits militaires et livres pour Martin Pfiste

Pfister, who comes from Zug in central Switzerland, said he was delighted to be taking over the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS), which carries out“very important tasks”. He thanked Viola Amherd for her work.

She handed over to her successor ten gifts: a jar from the Federal Intelligence Service in which he can put his mobile phone during confidential meetings, a padlock from the Federal Office of Cybersecurity, and an alarm box from the Federal Office for Civil Protection. He also received a small robot dog from armasuisse, a map of Bern and the surrounding area from swisstopo, the Federal Office of Topography, and literature from the State Secretariat for Security Policy.

