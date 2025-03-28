Viola Amherd Hands Over Keys Of Swiss Defence Ministry To Martin Pfister
Pfister, who comes from Zug in central Switzerland, said he was delighted to be taking over the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS), which carries out“very important tasks”. He thanked Viola Amherd for her work.
She handed over to her successor ten gifts: a jar from the Federal Intelligence Service in which he can put his mobile phone during confidential meetings, a padlock from the Federal Office of Cybersecurity, and an alarm box from the Federal Office for Civil Protection. He also received a small robot dog from armasuisse, a map of Bern and the surrounding area from swisstopo, the Federal Office of Topography, and literature from the State Secretariat for Security Policy.More More Pfister to become new Swiss defence minister
This content was published on Mar 14, 2025 Newly elected Swiss government minister, Martin Pfister, will take over at the defence department.Read more: Pfister to become new Swiss defence ministe
