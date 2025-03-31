Pakistan Delays Forced Deportation Of Afghan Refugees By 10 More Days

Pakistan has extended the deadline for the deportation and expulsion of Afghan migrants by 10 days, now set for April 10. This decision comes in consideration of the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, as reported by the Associated Press based on official documents seen on Monday, March 31.

Previously, Pakistan had set March 31 as the final deadline for the mandatory expulsion of Afghan migrants. However, the government has decided to extend the deadline due to the significant religious holiday of Eid al-Fitr, a time of celebration and family gathering for many people in the country. The move to push the deadline to April 10 will allow more time for proper arrangements.

Earlier, police in Pakistan announced that they had issued an order for forced expulsions and house-to-house inspections in Rawalpindi. The law enforcement had started its process of checking and questioning Afghan migrants living in the area. This effort is part of the broader government strategy to ensure that all undocumented migrants leave the country by the new deadline.

Afghan refugees in Pakistan have reported that during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, several migrants were detained by Pakistani police. Among those detained were civil society activists and individuals who had previously endured imprisonment under the Taliban regime. The situation has raised concerns among the Afghan community about their safety and treatment during this period.

The Pakistani police have not provided further details regarding these detentions, leading to uncertainty and fear among the Afghan migrants. The lack of transparency about the reasons for these arrests has heightened tensions and fueled suspicion within the community. Many are now worried about the continued risks they face, particularly during such a significant religious event.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government has decided to extend the deadline for deportation, the overall atmosphere for Afghan migrants remains tense and uncertain. Despite the delay, many refugees continue to feel insecure about their future in Pakistan. The situation calls for careful attention and humanitarian considerations, especially for those who are already vulnerable. It remains to be seen how the Pakistani authorities will handle the ongoing concerns of the Afghan migrant community in the coming days.

This ongoing issue underscores the broader challenges faced by Afghan migrants in neighboring countries. The international community and human rights organizations must address these concerns, ensuring that Afghan refugees are treated with dignity and respect during this challenging time.

