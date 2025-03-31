Olivia Munn Talks About Pressures Of Being A Mother: It's Like I Just Landed On Mars

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 1 (IANS) Actress Olivia Munn, known for her work in films such as 'The Babymakers', compared the pressures of being a mother to landing on Mars.

She was speaking on 'Today with Jenna and Friends' about how drastically her life has changed since welcoming her second child, daughter Méi, with her comedian husband John Mulaney.

She said:“It is so much fun every single day. (But) it's like I just landed on Mars. This is insane. How does anyone do this?”

Munn also spoke about how the adjustments of motherhood led her to a moment of vulnerability.

She said:“We have the baby, who's born in September. John was on Broadway. He was rehearsing all day long and then doing his previews at night for two weeks and... my three-year-old was like hitting his limit.”

The strain caused some tension at home, especially when her son Malcolm Hiep began to express jealousy towards his new sister.

She added:“It was like screaming and crying, and like saying things to where my feelings were getting hurt. I broke down crying – a cry I have never cried.”

Despite the challenging moment, Munn said about how it ultimately led to a powerful wake-up:“I was so distraught, but then this realisation, and I said, 'God willing, we get to work as much as we are working now forever, and God willing we're shifting and jumping around and moving everywhere, and we're so lucky'.”

She also said her difficult family moments often ended with laughter, which make it easier for her to cope, reports co.

Munn and John, 41, had their son Malcolm in November 2021.

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' actress, who had a double mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis, had a daughter via surrogate.

Earlier this month, the actress posted a heartwarming moment on Instagram of her daughter standing on her own, as she proudly cheered:“Good job!”

In April 2023, Olivia was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, despite a recent clean mammogram and negative genetic tests. She underwent a double mastectomy and additional surgeries.