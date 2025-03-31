403
Industry Leaders Share Vision For Innovation-Driven Growth At 10Th Corporate Summit Of Jaipuria Institute Of Management, Ghaziabad
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad, proudly hosted its 10th Corporate Summit on the theme“Innovation-Driven Growth Strategies for 2030” at Hotel Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, on Saturday, 29th March 2025. The summit brought together eminent leaders from the Retail & FMCG, IT & Analytics, and Fintech sectors to explore innovation as the driving force for business transformation and strategic growth in the next decade.
The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by an inspiring theme address by Mr. Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman of the Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, who warmly welcomed all the distinguished guests and participants. In his address, Mr. Jaipuria said,“As India strides forward with the ambition of Viksit Bharat, the corporate commitment to the 2030 vision is pivotal in building an economy that is not only robust and competitive but also equitable and environmentally conscious.”
The inaugural session was further enriched with insightful addresses by esteemed Guests of Honour by Mr. Biswajit Bhattacharya, Partner & Automotive Industry Leader, IBM, Mr. Amit Pandey, CEO, Orient Cables, Mr. Sandeep Girotra, Executive Director & CHRO, DCM Shriram Ltd. Prof. (Dr.) Daviender Narang, Director of Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad, delivered the vote of thanks, setting a tone for the engaging sessions ahead.
The summit featured three dynamic panel discussions, each focused on a key domain shaping India's business ecosystem. Panel Discussion 1 was based on Retail & FMCG sector on the topic“Shaping the Future of Consumer-Centric Innovation”. Industry stalwarts discussed how digital advancements, sustainability, supply chain innovation, and agile practices are reshaping the FMCG and retail landscape for tomorrow's consumers.
The Panel Discussion 2 was based on IT & Analytics sector on the topic“Empowering Tomorrow's Digital Transformation”. The discussion emphasized the transformative role of AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, agile infrastructure, and automation in business strategy and operational excellence. The Panel Discussion 3 was on the Fintech sector on the topic“Redefining Financial Ecosystems with Digital Innovation”. Experts delved into emerging trends in fintech, digital payments, financial inclusion, regulatory frameworks, and the ethical use of big data and AI in financial services.
The summit witnessed active participation from several prestigious companies across various sectors. Delegates from IBM, Orient Cables, DCM Shriram Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd., Veeba (VRB Consumer Products), Patanjali Ayurved, Falcon Agrifriz Foods, Spark Minda, Jivo Wellness, Amdocs, India Glycol, Advantage Club, BT Group, Concept Venture, ASK Asset & Wealth Management, Protean eGov Technologies, Ernst & Young (EY), SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, and Due North Strategic Solutions took part in the discussions. Their valuable insights, innovative perspectives, and industry experiences enriched the summit, making it a thought-provoking and knowledge-driven event.
The summit witnessed enthusiastic participation by more than 400 people, including from corporate leaders, academic experts, and management students, facilitating rich knowledge exchange and networking opportunities.
A key highlight of the event was the Alumni Achievers Award 2025, recognizing outstanding contributions made by the institute's alumni in various domains, reinforcing Jaipuria's enduring commitment to excellence and leadership development.
The 10th Corporate Summit concluded on a high note, with renewed commitment towards fostering innovation, collaboration, and strategic thinking – key pillars for India's growth vision leading to 2030.
