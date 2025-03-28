403
Egypt, Sudan Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Relations, Latest Field Developments In Sudan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) gyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aati discussed bilateral relations and the latest field developments in Sudan with his Sudanese counterpart, Ali Youssef El-Sherif.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement today that Abdel Aati expressed, during the meeting held in Cairo, Egypt's full solidarity with Sudan, given the special historical relations and close fraternal ties between the two countries and peoples. He stressed Egypt's support for Sudanese national institutions and their efforts to restore stability and peace in Sudan.
The Egyptian Foreign Minister also noted his country's position calling for respect for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Sudan, noting his Egypt's keenness to keep abreast of developments on the ground in Sudan, especially in light of the current developments in Khartoum and the Sudanese army's announcement of its liberation.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed efforts aimed at supporting Sudan at the regional and international levels.
