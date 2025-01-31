Dispatch From Davos: Cfos And Csos Unite For Sustainable Growth

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this special bonus episode of ESG Talk recorded live at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mandi McReynolds sits down with Jill Klindt, CFO of Workiva, to discuss the interplay between sustainability and performance. They explore how emerging tech like generative AI is revolutionizing regulatory compliance and business processes, the evolving roles of chief sustainability officers, and the importance of integrating non-financial data in achieving company goals. Tune in for insights on sustainable innovation, growth strategies, and the future of ESG reporting.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , and YouTube .

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva .